St. Norbert men earn at-large berth, UW-Oshkosh & Ripon learn first round opponents

The UW-Oshkosh and Ripon men already knew they were in the NCAA tournament. Over the weekend both claimed conference tournament titles, and secured automatic berths.

Ripon punched their ticket with a win over rival St. Norbert. The Green Knights won the Midwest Conference regular season title, but would have to wait after Saturday’s loss.

SNC learned on Monday morning they too would be dancing.

@SNCMensBB will be dancing our way into the @NCAADIII Men’s Basketball Tournament at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville vs. the University of St. Thomas in the first round! pic.twitter.com/Ym0WaeSnEq — St. Norbert College Athletics (@sncathletics) March 2, 2020

St. Norbert will take on St. Thomas (MN) on Friday night at 5:00 p.m. at host UW-Platteville. If the Green Knights can advance to the second round they will face either UW-Platteville or Concordia.

Ripon makes the trip across state lines to take on host St. John’s in Minnesota on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The winner between the Red Hawks and Tommies will face either Whitman or UW-Eau Claire.

The Blugolds earned an at-large bid out of the WIAC after falling to UW-Oshkosh in the conference title game.

WIAC postseason champ @UWOMBB begins defense of its national title Friday in Illinois!



UWO (19-8) plays Transylvania Univ. (Ky.) (19-8) in the 1st round of the NCAA Div. III Championship on March 6 in Naperville, Ill.#HailTitans 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/ldnSXZVZlF — UW-Oshkosh Athletics (@UWOshkoshTitans) March 2, 2020

The defending national champion Titans will also hit the road for their opener, but they’er heading south. UWO will open their title defense against Transylvania University at North Central in Naperville, Illnois. That game is set to tip off at 5 p.m.

The winner of that game will take on either North Central or Adrian in the second round.