GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – After the first period, it looked like St. Norbert had this game well in control. After all, Adam Stacho got the Green Knights started with a rebound goal in the very beginning to make it 1-0. Then Ben Schmidling got in on the scoring action to make it 2-0. Michael McChesney decided to outhustle everyone and get a shorthanded goal for a 3-0 start at the end of one period.

But in the second period is where Aurora University came alive. Larry Jungwirth scored early and his teammate Matt Weber notched a goal 30 seconds later to make it a 3-2 game. St. Norbert added another goal thanks to Stacho getting his second of the game but Adam Keyes scored on the power play to cut the deficit back to one, 4-3.

At the end of the third period is when Aurora tied everything up off the Riley Doyon goal and the game headed to overtime. It was there that Brendan Mark found the back of the net to lift the Green Knights into the Harris Cup championship.

St. Norbert will play for the title at Adrian College against Adrian on March 5 at 7 p.m. EST.