The UW-Oshkosh and St. Norbert football teams will be playing for automatic NCAA Division III playoff spots Saturday.

The Titans can earn a share of first place in the WIAC with a win over #3 UW-Whitewater Saturday at Titan Stadium

St. Norbert travels to Monmouth in the Midwest Conference Championship. The winner of the only conference title game in Division III football will advance to the NCAA playoffs.