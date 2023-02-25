(WFRV) – The St. Norbert Women’s Basketball team took down Wisconsin Lutheran on Saturday in the NACC Tournament 48-42 to win the NACC Tournament.

Despite trailing by four points at halftime, the Green Knights outscored Wisconsin Lutheran 28-18 in the second half to pull off the comeback. Olivia DeCleene scored 16 points in the victory and helped power the Green Knights to their 16th consecutive win.

St. Norbert clinched its 15th NCAA Division III Tournament appearance and its first since 2017.

