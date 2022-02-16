GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – When you think about St. Norbert hockey, you immediately think of the men’s program. After all, they won a national title in 2018 and just had a 19-game win streak snapped. But the women’s team is coming into their own. They’re 17-6 on the season and 11-3 in conference play.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to do and what we can continue to do,” head coach AJ Aitken said. “Everyone thinks of the men’s program but we’ve put the women’s team on the map this season and we’re not done yet.”

Senior Hannah Hickman agrees with her coach. She says the talent on this team is not surprising but the success they’ve had, slightly is.

“Most of our team, hasn’t every played a true game of college hockey,” Hickman said. “But I am so proud of how hard we have worked and I think we can give everyone a run for their money come playoffs.

The Green Knights have their two final games of the season on Friday and Saturday, February 18th and 19th.