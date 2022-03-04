ADRIAN, Mich (WFRV) – Green Knights freshman Lexi Bonfe sent a shot into the back of the net in overtime to send St. Norbert College to the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Slaats Cups Playoffs Championship game with a 3-2 win over Lake Forest College on Friday.

This marks the 20th win of the season for St. Norbert, marking a school record for the women’s team. They will face either Adrian or Aurora University at 1 pm CST on Saturday for the Slaats Cup title. Should they win, the Green Knights will have an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III tournament.

This is the first NCHA Playoffs title game for St. Norbert women’s hockey since 2016.