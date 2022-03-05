(WFRV) – For the first time since 1998, the Appleton East girl’s basketball team is headed to state.

On Saturday afternoon, the Patriots faced off against their FVA rival Neenah in the D1 Sectional Final game at Oshkosh North. Appleton East started hot out of the gates and kept the momentum going all throughout. Although the Rockets hung in the game in the first half, the Patriots started to pull away in the second and were too much to handle down the stretch.

Appleton East pulled out the 57-36 win over Neenah. Emily LaChapell led all scorers with 23 points. Neenah’s Allie Ziebell scored 22 points for the Rockets.

The 2022 WIAA State Girls Basketball tournament runs March 10-12 at the Resch Center.