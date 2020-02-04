Stop Whining; Start Winning

Bucks star Giannis Anetokounmpo is the Eastern Conference player of the month. The last time Giannis didn't win the award? January of 2019.

For the seventh time in the last eight months Giannis was named as the top performer in the Eastern Conference. Leading Milwaukee to an NBA best 11-2 record in January, Giannis averaged 29.2 points per game. That's third best in the East.