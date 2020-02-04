Stop Whining; Start Winning

Sports

Illinois Basketball Hall of Famer Tom Anstett joins Burke Griffin on SportsXtra to talk about his book Stop Whining; Starting Winning.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tom Anstett has four decades of teaching and coaching under his belt. A Golden Apple nominee and two-time inductee as a player and coach in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, he sits down with Burke Griffin to discuss his teaching methodology. Anstett’s book “Stop Whining; Start Winning” provides teachers and coaches with a wide ranging perspective on how to captivate, motivate, and develop both students and athletes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories