Tom Anstett has four decades of teaching and coaching under his belt. A Golden Apple nominee and two-time inductee as a player and coach in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, he sits down with Burke Griffin to discuss his teaching methodology. Anstett’s book “Stop Whining; Start Winning” provides teachers and coaches with a wide ranging perspective on how to captivate, motivate, and develop both students and athletes.
Stop Whining; Start Winning
Illinois Basketball Hall of Famer Tom Anstett joins Burke Griffin on SportsXtra to talk about his book Stop Whining; Starting Winning.