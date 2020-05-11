1  of  2
Stricker appoints Love, Zach Johnson as Ryder Cup assistants

CHASKA, MN – SEPTEMBER 28: Vice-captain Steve Stricker and captain Davis Love III of the United States look on during practice prior to the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on September 28, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

PALM BEACH GARDEN, Fla. (AP) — Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker has added two-time captain Davis Love III and Zach Johnson to the U.S. team as assistants.

Stricker previously appointed former captain Jim Furyk to his staff. This fits the U.S. model of wanting at least two former captains to be assistants. The Ryder Cup is still scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

That would be one week after the U.S. Open.

Love was captain when Europe staged its big comeback at Medinah in 2012 and when the Americans won at Hazeltine in 2016.

Johnson was an assistant in France two years ago. 

