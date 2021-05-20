Stricker not sure if Tiger available as Ryder Cup assistant

Steve Stricker reacts after making birdie on the 18th hole to force a playoff with Alex Cejka, of Germany, during the final round of the Regions Tradition Champions Tour golf tournament Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Steve Stricker would love to have Tiger Woods as an assistant captain at the Ryder Cup. That much is obvious.

Not so clear is whether Woods will have healed from leg injuries from his Feb. 23 car crash in Los Angeles.

Stricker says he spoke to Woods last week and Woods seemed to be in great spirits. He just can’t say at this point whether Woods can commit to being at Whistling Straits the final week in September for the Ryder Cup.

Stricker also says he’s skipping the U.S. Senior Open to play the John Deere Classic.

