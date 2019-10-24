Stronger and healthier but still plenty to prove for UWGB basketball team

For the first time in 20 years, the Green Bay women's basketball program is coming off a season where they didn't win a Horizon League championship.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Basketball is back and Thursday night the Green Bay women’s basketball program will have their exhibition opener when they host Michigan Tech at 7:00 p.m.

“It’s got to start sometime, our kids of been going at it actually since the beginning of September,” said head coach Kevin Borseth. “So to actually play against someone else other than ourselves could be kind of nice to be able to do that.”

Senior guard Frankie Wurtz added, “The tournament is obviously a really big goal but I think now our biggest focus is on our preseason and just starting with that because I think we look at preseason, we look at the conference, and then we’ll worry about the tournament. We have to get better before that comes, so as much as that’s a huge goal and not getting there last year, we have to focus on her next game first before we look ahead to that.”

The Phoenix is coming off a season where they finished 2nd in the Horizon League at 15-3 just one game behind Wright State, and they also lost to the Raiders in the conference tournament final. That was the first time in 20 years that the program failed to bring home a Horizon League championship.

But the process of getting back to the NCAA tournament begins at the Kress Center Thursday night.

“We missed it last year. We were really close in the Wright State game,” said Borseth. “But we’ve got to get ourselves in a position so when the tournament rolls around again this year, to do the best we can.”

Wurtz added, “Going through what we did last year, feeling what that felt like, we don’t want that to happen again obviously. And I think just to make sure we’re doing everything we can to avoid that to happen again is really important.”

College teams always change some personnel from year to year, and at the team’s first media session of the season it was pretty obvious that Borseth will have to adapt to the kind of talent he has at his disposal. Rather than just running his up-tempo style on the fast break, it’s safe to say this group might slow things down a bit and work the ball inside.

“Probably our size. It’s probably a lot bigger team then we’ve had in the past, so we’ve got some strength, we’ve got some size which would be something a little different for us,” said Borseth “I don’t know if we really had that in the past but hopefully will put that to good use.”

Wurtz agreed, “We have a lot of size and a lot of shooters and we have a very deep team. I think we can have a really special year if we figure out how to puzzle it all together.”

As a senior, Wurtz anchors a trio that returns from injury and Karly Murphy’s presence in the paint, might be the biggest key as to how this year turns out in the long run.

“I tell you what, she’s a kid that can really score. Every which way but loose. You know she started as a freshman, she kind of came in and blew everybody’s doors off. And kind of picking up where she left off right now, so the health seems to be really good. Just keep knocking on wood that it stays there.”

Borseth also noted that it won’t be just the return of Murphy to the lineup, Caitlyn Hibner is also returning from injury while Wurtz missed significant time last season.

“You seem to forget about that when you go through the season, you don’t think much about it and now that both Murph, and Caitlyn, and Frankie are back full-time, it certainly makes a big difference. I’m very happy for them. Injuries are devastating obviously for any team. That certainly devastated us last year, but to have those guys back in the court is pretty cool.”

Borseth also had high praise for one of his freshman recruits Cassie Shiltz who played her high school basketball just down the road at Luxemburg-Casco.

“Cassie is going to be a good player. She can score, she can shoot, she’s extremely smart, she’s like a sponge and not afraid to learn. She’s very coach-able, she’s a great teammate, everything that we knew coming in the door and then some. I look for Cassie to have a fantastic career. Obviously for everybody health is an issue from that standpoint, but Cassie is going to be very good. She’s going to be the face of the program down the road.”