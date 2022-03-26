ATLANTA, Ga. (WFRV) – For the second year in a row, Minnesota’s Max McHugh shined under the brightest lights in collegiate swimming.

The Sturgeon Bay native and Sevastopol grad finished with a gold medal in the 100-yard breaststroke and a silver medal in the 200-yard breaststroke at the NCAA Swimming Championships, following up his gold medals in both events last year with even more hardware.

McHugh finished Friday night’s 100 in 49.90, the second-fastest time ever in the 100-yard breaststroke.

He came in as the favorite to Saturday’s 200-yard breaststroke final, but couldn’t hold on to a lead as Arizona State’s Leon Marchand rallied for the gold in the final stretch.

McHugh may have been a favorite in this year’s meet, but as an athlete, he owns the ultimate underdog story.

Less than three years ago, McHugh and one of his Minnesota teammates were struck by stray bullets while sitting on a curb in Minneapolis. The swimmers took more than a year to recover, but once McHugh got back in swimming shape, he refocused to be one of the most dominant in Gophers history.

According to swimming blog “SwimSwam,” McHugh will use his eligibility relief from the pandemic to swim for a fifth year in Minneapolis, looking to defend his 100-yard breaststroke title and get back on top in the 200.