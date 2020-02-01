Super Bowl 54: Unstoppable force vs immovable object

An official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game that was made at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

(WFRV) – The 100th NFL season comes to a close Sunday in Miami, and the San Francisco-Kansas City Super Bowl LIV match-up is an intriguing one.

Mike Ditka laughed aloud Saturday morning when the question was posed: “Who will win the big game Sunday?”

“Man, that’s a tough one,” said Ditka, who is being honored in Miami as one of the NFL’s 100 greatest players, “I love Patrick Mahomes and that Kansas City offense, but I feel the 49ers are the better overall team. It’s going to be a great game. What more can you ask for?”

After watching the 49ers run over the Packers in the NFC Championship Game, I agree with Ditka. The play of 49ers quarterback Jimmy G. could be the difference-maker in this one, especially in a shootout. But every football fan will enjoy watching the explosive, quick-strike Chiefs offense test the suffocating San Francisco defense. Both units share athleticism and speed and are well-coached.

Packer Nation can sit back and enjoy this season finale, and many seem to pull for the Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid, a former Packer coach.

The sting of the NFC title game defeat still lingers, but Green Bay fans can take solace in a magnificent 13-3 regular season (8-1 in one-score games) under head coach Matt LaFleur, who directed the greatest turnaround in franchise history.

With the NFL draft and the addition of a fast receiver, middle linebacker, tight end, and D-lineman, Green Bay will be back to challenge the 49ers for NFC supremacy in 2021.

“Hey, the Packers are for real—they’re a couple players away,” Ditka said. “They have a great young coach and Aaron Rodgers is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league in my opinion. What they accomplished in Green Bay this season was something special. They’ll come back even stronger next season.”

Super Bowl prediction: San Francisco 34, Kansas City 31