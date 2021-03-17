Synergy helps high school athletes accurately prepare for hybrid spring seasons

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Football in spring? Soccer, Volleyball too? 2021 is already off to a weird start, so why not play a bunch of sports that are usually played in the fall.

Some athletes are used to a double workload. For them, playing multiple sports is just another day in the life. For those that aren’t, trainers are seeing some area of burnout.

“Personally, I have a couple athletes that I can see, coming in, going through the motions, definitely almost checked out, to some extent. I’m here, I’m doing my work but I’m like dead, I just want to go home,” Synergy trainer Andre Sanchez says.

His coworkers agree. They’re just trying to make sure everyone stays happy and motivated, and doesn’t lose their love of the sport.

“It’s not just us going through this, its the kids as well. So, we have two different practices for sports this week, we have this game and then we have this game, the biggest thing that’s been is trying to keep them motivated,” trainer Nate Burchell says.

While everyone has to adapt to just a strange spring sports season, there has been a rejuvination in the joy that the athletes are getting out of their sports. The trainers at Synergy say it makes their job ten times easier.

“Just to have the appreciation of the rawness of what sport was intended to be,” Synergy owner Scotty Smith said. “You’ve got, young athletes, boy or girl, doesn’t matter what, they’re just out on the field and they’re just happy to be there. and that’s what it was intended for. “