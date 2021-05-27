Take two: Brewers to have ‘Re-opening Day’ on June 25

Milwaukee Brewers’ Lorenzo Cain celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Chicago, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – While some fans were able to watch the Milwaukee Brewers season opener in person, it was far from a full-house and now the team is having a ‘Re-opening Day’.

June 25 will be the first game this year that American Family Field can be at 100% capacity. Some traditional festivities that accompany Opening Day will be returning as well.

Opening Day games normally start in the afternoon, so the start time was pushed forward by four hours. The new start time is 3:10 p.m. instead of 7:10 p.m. A special national anthem will be played as well as appearances by Brewers’ icons Cecil Cooper and Paul Molitor.

Fans who attend the game will be the beneficiares of some special items including:

All fans will receive a special magnet schedule

The first 10,000 fans will receive a free 1980s-style Brewers t-shirt

“Re-Opening Day is a recognition both of American Family Field at 100 percent capacity for the first time since September 2019 and of the reopening of the City of Milwaukee,” says Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.

Tickets for ‘Re-opening Day’ as well as all other remaining games will go on sale on Friday, June 4.