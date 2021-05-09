Taylor’s 10th-inning RBI helps Brewers beat Marlins 2-1

Milwaukee Brewers celebrate their win in 10 innings of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit a two-out, tiebreaking single in the 10th inning, and seven Milwaukee Brewers pitchers combined on a six-hitter to beat the Miami Marlins 2-1.

Marlins reliever Anthony Bass retired the first two batters in the 10th, but after an intentional walk, Taylor’s hit brought home automatic runner Pablo Reyes from second.

Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 0.71.

Drew Rasmussen pitched the 10th and earned his first career save by working around a two-out walk and stranding automatic runner Lewis Brinson at third.

