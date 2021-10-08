Tellez HR, throw spark Brewers over Braves 2-1 in Game 1

Milwaukee Brewers’ Rowdy Tellez celebrates a two-run home run with Willy Adames during the seventh inning in Game 1 of baseball’s National League Divisional Series against the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Milwaukee.(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez spoiled Charlie Morton’s gem with a two-run homer in the seventh inning and threw out a runner at home plate, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Atlanta Braves 2-1 Friday in the opener of their NL Division Series.

Corbin Burnes, Adrian Houser, and Josh Hader combined on a four-hitter that gave Milwaukee the early lead in this best-of-five series. Game 2 is Saturday in Milwaukee.

Former Brewer Orlando Arcia grounded to second with runners on the corners to end the game. That came after Brewers catcher Omar Narváez — who combined with first baseman Tellez on a key first-inning double play — blocked Hader’s 1-2 pitch in the dirt to keep Freddie Freeman at third base.

Neither team produced much offense until the Brewers finally broke through in the seventh.

Atlanta Braves’ Jorge Soler is tagged out at home by Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez during the first inning in Game 1 of baseball’s National League Divisional Series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes celebrates the end of the top of the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during Game 1 of baseball’s National League Divisional Series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Milwaukee.(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in Game 1 of baseball’s National League Divisional Series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers’ Rowdy Tellez hits a two-run home run during the seventh inning in Game 1 of baseball’s National League Divisional Series against the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

After Charlie Morton (0-1) hit Avisaíl García with a 1-2 pitch to start the inning, Tellez ripped another 1-2 offering from Morton over the center-field wall to break a scoreless tie. The hefty, bearded slugger had gone 1 of 13 against the Braves this season until delivering that 411-foot drive.

Tellez was activated from the injured list Saturday after missing about three weeks with a right patella strain.

Atlanta’s Joc Pederson lofted a pinch-hit homer off Houser (1-0) with two outs in the eighth.