The 2020 off-season begins for the Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on in the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- “It’s been busy. A lot of conversations. Just trying to assess and evaluate everything from what we’ve done. Met with a lot of players and still working through the coaching staff right now.”

Matt LaFleur held his season-ending press conference, and the Packers head coach knows that despite the single greatest turnaround in franchise history, there is still plenty of work to be done.

“I think I learned a lot in terms of just every day trying to pinpoint a couple things I don’t know. I know I don’t have all the answers, and you better lean on your assistants, and I feel fortunate that we have just a great group of guys. I felt like as a staff everybody was going in the right direction and we had one common goal and that was to win.”

And if Green Bay is going to take that next step in the NFC, they will have to shore up a run defense that was thrashed to the tune of 285 yards by San Francisco in the NFC Championship game.

“We’re still working through everything right now just trying to evaluate like I said I think the defense did a lot of great things, obviously the last game was really disappointing in terms of our performance, it just wasn’t good enough especially when you get to a championship game like that,” said LaFleur. “I was just disappointed with, it didn’t seem like we have the same energy and effort that was displayed throughout the course of the season.”

The Packers have a dozen true free agents this season, and while it’s still too early to decide just who will be staying and who will leaving, the first-year head coach knows that change is constant in the NFL.

“For the guys that will be back you know what they can do. And then you know areas where they need to improve or where you might need to go add some pieces. I think that you just never truly know until you’re in the trenches with these guys, and you put them through certain situations. And you find out what they can and cannot do. But I really like this roster. I think Gutey (GM Brian Gutekunst) has done a great job of not only finding great players, but great people. I’m excited about our future here moving forward.”

During the offseason last year, much was made as to whether or not LaFleur would be on the same page as Aaron Rodgers when it came to audibles and offensive game-planning, and while it wasn’t always perfect, significant strides were made.

“I think it evolved throughout the season, the communication of the players got better, the expectation, the why,” stated LaFleur. “To get them better to understand why we’re trying to do certain things. Anytime you have a veteran quarterback and I went through this and my time in Atlanta, you always want to make sure that guy feels comfortable with what you’re doing. I thought that evolved as the season went along and got much better especially when you look back in hindsight from what we did in week one, until the end of the season.”