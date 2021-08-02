The ‘Ax Man’ is back: Brewers acquire John Axford from Blue Jays

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher John Axford throws during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, June 22, 2013, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A familiar face will make his return to the Milwaukee Brewers, as the team announced that John Axford was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Brewers made the announcement that Axford was added for cash considerations. Fans who already have an Axford jersey will not need to get a new one as he will retain his uniform number 59. The Brewers said that Axford will join the team on Monday.

Axford spent the first five seasons (2009-13) of his Major League career in Milwaukee. Axford went 21-19 with a 3.35 ERA and 106 saves in his career with the team.

The 46 saves Axford collected in 2011 are the most ever by a Milwaukee Brewer in the team’s history. Axford is also second in franchise history in career saves behind Dan Plesac’s 133.

It has been a unique path back to the Brewers as Axford has not pitched in the Major Leagues since 2018 and started the 2021 season as a studio analyst for Blue Jays television. Axford then pitched for Team Canada in the Olympic qualifier before Toronto signed him to a Minor League Contract.

Axford pitched well in the minors going 1-0 with a 0.84 ERA at Triple-A Buffalo.