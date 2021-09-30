Big Game Bound Week 4: Former Patriots teammate discusses Tom Brady’s New England return

INDIANAPOLIS – Week 4 of the NFL season begins with the last two number one overall picks squaring off and ends with a critical AFC West showdown at the site of this year’s Super Bowl.

In between? One of the most anticipated regular season games in years as the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady visits New England where he spent the first 20 seasons of his Hall of Fame career and won six championships.

“Big Game Bound” previews Brady’s return with one of his former teammates, Rosevelt Colvin. Host Chris Hagan talks with the former Patriots linebacker about what the Tampa quarterback and New England head coach Bill Belichick will be thinking when the ball’s kicked off on Sunday night.

BGB also has reports from Charlotte, Denver and Las Vegas where the Panthers, Broncos and Raiders look to remain undefeated on the young season and Chris gets Jarett Payton’s weekly picks.