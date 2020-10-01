Big Game Bound Week 4: Titans vs. Steelers postponed

Today at 1 p.m. ET: Check back to watch the stream of this week's "Big Game Bound."

(NEXSTAR) — Heading into Week 4 of “Big Game Bound,” we explore the impact of the Tennessee Titans’ positive COVID-19 tests that have caused the NFL to postpone this Sunday’s Titans vs. Steelers game.

We check in with Titans correspondent Cory Curtis and Vegas oddsmaker Kenny White. What impact will it have on the line for the game?

We’ll ask Jarrett Payton whether there’s magic in Chicago with the 3-0 Bears. Did the Bears do the right thing by replacing Mitch Trubisky with Nick Foles?

Finally, we’ll preview the big AFC matchup between the Raiders and Bills. And our Big Guest is former NFL kicker Shayne Graham, who’s now an assistant coach with the University of Florida.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.