‘Big Game Bound’ Week 9: Missed opportunities at the deadline

Today’s livestream of “Big Game Bound” has ended. Check back shortly to watch a replay of the episode.

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 9 of “Big Game Bound,” and the NFL trade deadline has come and gone with no fireworks. On this week’s show, we’ll look at which teams missed a major opportunity to improve by sitting idle.

Plus, which teams can make a second-half push and challenge for their divisions? Is the AFC north the Ravens to lose? We’re talking with our Ravens expert as they get ready for their biggest test of the season: a visit from Tom Brady and the undefeated New England Patriots.

On this week’s episode, which streams exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites starting at 1 p.m. ET, we’ll have:

The Big Guest: Jeff Stoneback, the director of the MGM Resorts Sports Book in Vegas, joins us to talk about how the NFL drives the gambling scene in Vegas. Plus, how do their experts set the lines for each game? And how are they always so accurate?

What the Hallock: Former NFL player Ty Hallock joins us once again with his takes on the winners and losers of the trade deadline, and what we should expect from “America’s Team” – the Dallas Cowboys – in the second half of the season.

The Big Decision: Bob Harris from footballdiehards.com is back to help you set your fantasy football lineup. Which players might be flying under the radar, poised for a big second half? And how should owners handle Joe Mixon as the Cincinnati Bengals continue to sputter?

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you didn’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.