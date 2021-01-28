Chiefs to wear red jerseys again, Buccaneers in white at Super Bowl LV

The Big Game

by: Makenzie Koch

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs will wear red at Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers are the designated home team this year, not because they’re playing in their hometown at Raymond James Stadium but because the NFC and AFC switch each season.

Tampa Bay got first choice of jerseys and opted to wear white for the Super Bowl, so the Chiefs will don red once again.

Wearing red could be good luck for the Chiefs. They wore the same color last year when they won the Super Bowl.

Kansas City teased a look at their jerseys for the big game on social media Wednesday. They’ll come complete with new patches of this year’s Super Bowl logo.

“Oh my 😍” the Chiefs tweeted.

