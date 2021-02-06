How cute! Penguins tour Super Bowl Experience

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Aquarium’s African penguins scored big Friday morning with a field trip to the Super Bowl Experience.

The penguins went to Julian B. Lane Park, which is one of three of the Super Bowl Experience locations in Downtown Tampa.

During their visit, Pebbles, Kini, and Cliff trained like the pros. They waddled through the 40-yard dash, with an average speed of 1 to 2 miles per hour that is.

  Courtesy: The Florida Aquarium
  • Courtesy: The Florida Aquarium
  • Courtesy: The Florida Aquarium
  • Courtesy: The Florida Aquarium
  • Courtesy: The Florida Aquarium

They also posed with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, checked out all of the 54 prior Super Bowl rings on display and took advantage of the photo opps available.

The Florida Aquarium has a total of ten African penguins.

