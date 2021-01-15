Super Bowl odds: Chiefs and Packers lead the way

ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 08: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after throwing the game winning touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (COVERS) — Super Bowl LV odds are heating up, with Wild Card Weekend complete and divisional-round matchups set. The new playoff format means only two teams got a bye the first weekend: the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, not coincidentally the two teams that are also the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl.

But who else are oddsmakers liking to possibly lift the Lombardi Trophy? Here are the updated odds to win the NFL Super Bowl, as of January 11.

Who Is Favored To Win the Super Bowl in 2021?

The defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs are, not surprisingly, the top dogs at +200. KC finished with the NFL’s best record at 14-2, and the second loss came in Week 17, when the Chiefs rested the majority of their starters. With Patrick Mahomes posting another stellar season, the road to the Super Bowl goes through Kansas City in the AFC. After a bye week in the Wild Card Round, the Chiefs will host the Cleveland Browns in a Divisional Round matchup.

The Green Bay Packers finished atop the NFC at 13-3 and sit with the second-best Super Bowl odds of +375. A resurgent Aaron Rodgers pilots arguably the NFL’s most dangerous offense, and he is the favorite to win this year’s MVP award. The Packers have home field throughout the NFC playoffs, meaning teams – beginning with the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round – will have the unenviable task of going to the Frozen Tundra of Lambeau Field to try to knock off the Pack.

Third on the odds board are the surging Buffalo Bills and the Saints (+600), who finished second in the AFC and NFC, respectively, and notched wins on Wild Card Weekend to advance.