Tickets to Super Bowl LV still up for grabs, but it’ll cost you

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — For the second year in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl. But if you want to get your hands on tickets to see them take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it won’t come cheaply.

We’ve done the homework to find the cheapest price on some popular sites.

It’s important to note, most of the tickets on the market are resale tickets. Ticket prices are changing quickly, but when we checked, the lowest price was at Tickets for Less for $7,000. Although the ticket prices on Stub Hub and Ticketmaster are listed lower, both companies charge service fees.

Chiefs fan Caleb Cloud said the price is too expensive for him.

“I think the price is outrageously high. The same thing happened last year where a lot of people couldn’t afford it. Now they just raised the price even more,” Cloud said.

Chiefs fan Richard Wiseman Jr. said it’s a steep investment in the middle of a pandemic.

“That’s quite a bit of money for me. It would take a couple of months of work, and with two of them for $12,000, that’s a year’s worth of rent for some people,” Wiseman said.

But Chiefs fan Jametta Wright argued the pricey tickets are worth the experience.

“I think they’re expensive, but if I could afford them, I’d go. It’s worth it,” Wright said.

COVID-19 forced the NFL to reduce capacity at games. There will be roughly 22,000 fans allowed in Raymond James Stadium. However, the league gave 7,500 of those seats away to frontline health care workers for free.

Chiefs fan Joshua Ryan wasn’t shocked by the cost of the ticket.

“Obviously they’re in a situation where there’s a lesser amount of tickets, but I think it could be worth it, and it’s going to be a good game,” Ryan said.

Chiefs fan Veraly Gomez said the price will have her tuning in from home or somewhere else locally.

“I’m going to spend it with my family on TV just root from here,” Gomez said. “Last year, I watched at Power & Light, and it was exciting, so I’m hoping to see it again.”