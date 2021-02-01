‘Wayne’s World’ reunion set for Super Bowl

The Big Game

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — It appears Uber Eats is bringing Mike Myers and Dana Carvey together for a “Wayne’s World” reunion during Super Bowl LV.

Myers and Carvey will bring back their popular Wayne and Garth characters from “Saturday Night Live” and the “Wayne’s World” movies that followed.

Uber Eats released a short teaser video on YouTube in which we see Myers and Carvey in costume.

“Hey, we’re back! 2020, man, that was a great year… NOT,” Myers begins.

“Yeah, it really sucked. It sucked donkey,” adds Carvey.

“We just wanted to say we’ll see you soon for the game — which for legal reasons cannot be named,” Myers notes.

Carvey then follows up by labeling Sunday’s Super Bowl the “big bowl” and the “gigantic bowl.”

According to multiple reports, the Uber Eats spot will run 60 seconds.

