When and where to watch this weekend’s NFL Wild Card Playoff games

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — NFL teams playing this weekend have a tough road to Miami for the Super Bowl. Since 1990, when the current 12-team playoff format was introduced, teams seeded Nos. 3-6 have reached the Super Bowl only 12 times and none since the 2012 Ravens.
Meanwhile, teams with a first-round bye have reached the Super Bowl 46 times in that span.
Here’s a rundown of when and where to see this weekend’s games:
Saturday (all times EST)
Buffalo at Houston, 4:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday (all times EST)
Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)
