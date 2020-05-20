“The Driveway” basketball facility prepares for reopening

Hobart, Wis. (WFRV) – March madness at all levels of basketball was in full swing when the sports world was shut down by the Coronavirus pandemic and for “The Driveway” owner Ryan Borowicz, the business of basketball is his life.

“Like a lot of other people in the same situation, if you own a business or even if you’re employed by somebody who’s being affected by by this, which is most everyone, it’s been a lot of ups and downs. It’s been a pretty busy place, this expansion has been great great, we had really good momentum going and new people coming in right at the end of the basketball season and then just nothing, so it’s been tough.”

Over the past two months Borowicz has taken his skill sessions online and that has filled the void up to this point, but it isn’t quite the same as the real thing.



“We started doing these online workouts just because thats what I do every other day of the year. I’ve tried to at least stay in contact with people. I’ve gotten a lot of encouraging messages whether it’s email or texts from people saying ‘hey thanks for the work outs, thanks for the videos, thanks for the challenge, and I try to give an inspirational message.”



Borowicz named his basketball facility after the place where virtually every kid begins their homes career, their own driveway. And in an ironic twist, The coronavirus which has caused his place to close has had at least one positive effect, it’s forced everyone back into their own driveway to play basketball.



“Its fun to a degree if you try to look at the positive side. Parents are getting out there with there kids. It’sgetting kids to see that mom or dad had a jumper at one point in time. So again, looking for the silver lining and looking for the positive, but I’d much rather have them here, than in their own driveway.



Borowicz knows he and his staff will have to take a different approach when they reopen next week with shooting cage is only on May 26, but the real test comes over the summer since they had been training over 1500 kids with over 40 camps planned.

“I think there’s certainly ways we can do it and stay safe and maintain all the guidelines. I think once everybody gets the OK I think we’ve got great customers who have value in this place and their kids have found value so hopefully that’ll carry us through.”

The Driveway basketball training facility in Hobart will open their shooting cages on Tuesday, May 26, but games and camps will not be taking place at this point.