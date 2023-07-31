GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – What everyone thought would be a common day during Packers Training Camp ended up having quite the surprise after a Hall of Fame quarterback visited players and fans.

5-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning was at Ray Nitschke Field on Monday, visiting with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and signing autographs for fans in attendance.

Packers rookies and vets alike were excited to have the former Colts and Broncos quarterback watching their practice. “It’s just great to see a goat watching me practice. I feel like I got to impress him in some way. It was just great having him watching us,” rookie wide receiver Jayden Reed said.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander had already met Manning before practice on Monday. Alexander was on last year’s NFC Pro Bowl team, coached by Manning’s brother Eli. Alexander was quick to recall his win last year.

“Oh, it felt good,” Alexander said. “Because, you know, we beat Peyton Manning in the Pro Bowl. Got a little advance off that. So it’s always good to see Peyton.”

Nicknamed “The Sheriff,” Manning had quite the NFL career, being named a seven-time All-Pro, a two-time Super Bowl Champ, and a Super Bowl MVP.

Manning threw for just under 72,000 yards with 539 touchdowns and 251 interceptions through his 17-year career.