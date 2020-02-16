The Wisconsin Herd relish their spot atop the G League standings

The Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, is also leading its league with a 27-8 record

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks have the NBA’s best record, sitting at 46-8 during the All-Star break, but they aren’t the only deer being feared on the hardwood this winter.

The Bucks’ G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, also sit atop their respective league.

“Yeah it’s cool,” Herd head coach Chase Buford said. “We had that one crazy streak where (the Bucks and the Herd) both went on a big winning streak early in the year… and it started and ended on the same night.”

“I mean it just shows that the Bucks have a recipe and it works,” two-way player Cameron Reynolds said. “I mean you got two completely different teams with the same system, and we’re both winning right now, so this just shows that the system that they have in place… it works and they got the right guys around here to execute it.”

Following a 12-38 record last season, the Herd have put together quite the turnaround. They brought in a new head coach in Chase Buford, along with a fresh infusion of talent. Since then, Wisconsin has amassed a 27-8 mark, which is good enough for the best record in the G League.

“I would probably say team chemistry,” Herd guard Jaylen Adams said. “From the coaching staff down, they kind of just let us be ourselves. They trust us to go out there and play our game, and I think we’ve been connecting well all year.”

“I say it a lot, but we have good players on this team and they come out and make plays,” Buford said. “We’ve got some guys with NBA experience, and they’ve shown it throughout the course of the year.”

Even with proven two-way players like Frank Mason and Cameron Reynolds, along with a dynamic shooting guard in Jaylen Adams, the Herd, like their parent club, are finding the ability to dig deep into their bench.

“Any guy can go off for 20-plus points,” Reynolds said. “Any guy can get double figures any single night. I think they did a really good job of assembling this team, and getting the right guys for this team because obviously we have the number one record in the G league. It just shows that our depth, we got guys missing a couple early games this season… and we’re still pulling out wins.”

Now, with the talent, chemistry and deep arsenal of weapons, it’s time for the Herd to make some new history.

“You know I’m taking it one game at a time, but I say the end goal is a G League (championship),” Adams said.