ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) - Shanshan Feng set a high target for such low scoring at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, and she figured she had done enough.

Three birdies in a four-hole stretch had taken her from three shots behind to one shot ahead Sunday, or so she thought. It was only after she hit 7-iron to 3 feet on the final hole that she saw the leaderboard and realized she was tied with Ariya Jutanugarn.