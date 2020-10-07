Three Gamblers picked on day two of the NHL Draft

(WFRV) – A trio of Green Bay Gamblers heard their names called on day two of the NHL Draft.
Defenseman Mason Lohrei was picked in the second round, 58th overall, by the Boston Bruins. The Verona, Wis. native is the 58th player with ties to the Gamblers to be picked in the NHL Entry Draft.
The Bruins also selected Gamblers forward Jake Schmaltz in the 2019 draft.
Center Jackson Hallum was next to hear his name called when he was drafted by the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the third round. Hallum is from Eagen, MN, and committed to play college hockey at Michigan.
Jackson Kunz was the third Gamblers player picked on day two. The Vancouver Canucks selected the Green Bay forward in the fourth round, and 113th over all.
Kunz has committed to play college hockey in his home state for North Dakota.
