Three Gamblers picked on day two of the NHL Draft

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 06: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman prepares for the first round of the 2020 National Hockey League Draft at the NHL Network Studio on October 06, 2020 in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – A trio of Green Bay Gamblers heard their names called on day two of the NHL Draft.

Defenseman Mason Lohrei was picked in the second round, 58th overall, by the Boston Bruins. The Verona, Wis. native is the 58th player with ties to the Gamblers to be picked in the NHL Entry Draft.

The Bruins also selected Gamblers forward Jake Schmaltz in the 2019 draft.

Center Jackson Hallum was next to hear his name called when he was drafted by the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the third round. Hallum is from Eagen, MN, and committed to play college hockey at Michigan.

Jackson Kunz was the third Gamblers player picked on day two. The Vancouver Canucks selected the Green Bay forward in the fourth round, and 113th over all.

Kunz has committed to play college hockey in his home state for North Dakota.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame wins girls golf sectional, Hortonville also heading to state

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna's Mau kicking her way through barriers

High School Sports Xtra 10/5 - Game of the Week, Xavier interview

Green Bay Nation: Packers are 3-0

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Challenge or No Challenge