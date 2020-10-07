Three Gamblers picked on day two of the NHL Draft

SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 06: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman prepares for the first round of the 2020 National Hockey League Draft at the NHL Network Studio on October 06, 2020 in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – A trio of Green Bay Gamblers heard their names called on day two of the NHL Draft.

Defenseman Mason Lohrei was picked in the second round, 58th overall, by the Boston Bruins. The Verona, Wis. native is the 58th player with ties to the Gamblers to be picked in the NHL Entry Draft.

🎥 Mason Lohrei after being selected in the second round of the #NHLDraft: "I had probably a 35-40 minute phone call with Mr. Sweeney at one point this summer…I had a good feeling. I was confident." #NHLBruins | @Vistaprint pic.twitter.com/a1Dp1oq9li — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 7, 2020

The Bruins also selected Gamblers forward Jake Schmaltz in the 2019 draft.

Center Jackson Hallum was next to hear his name called when he was drafted by the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the third round. Hallum is from Eagen, MN, and committed to play college hockey at Michigan.

We have selected forward Jackson Hallum with the 91st overall pick!!!#VegasBorn | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/j2ZUnfqxoe — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 7, 2020

Jackson Kunz was the third Gamblers player picked on day two. The Vancouver Canucks selected the Green Bay forward in the fourth round, and 113th over all.

Kunz has committed to play college hockey in his home state for North Dakota.