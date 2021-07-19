Ticket prices for Game 6 soar as high as Giannis going for an alley-oop

Fiserv Forum stands Thursday March 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. The NBA has suspended its season. The Milwaukee Bucks had been scheduled to play the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at the arena. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Ahead of Game 6 of the NBA Finals, and the Milwaukee Bucks opportunity to win an NBA Championship in front of their home crowd, ticket prices have nearly climbed to $2,000.

The Bucks will have their first chance to win an NBA Championship since 1974 (they won one in 1971, but technically they had a chance to win Game 7 against the Boston Celtics in 1974). The importance of doing it in front of Milwaukee’s faithful has caused demand (and prices) for tickets to skyrocket.

At the time of writing this, the cheapest ticket is $1,484, but that is standing room only, for actual seats the cheapest ticket is $1,844 (per ticket).

Here is a breakdown of ticket prices for Game 6:

Seat locations 1 Ticket 2 Tickets 4 Tickets Most Expensive Standing Room Only $1,484 $1,556 $1,556 $1,712 200 Section $2,068 $1,844 $1,992 $5,408 100 Section $2,735 $2,322 $2,483 $17,163 Premium Seating $12,106 $11,683 N/A $22,203 Tickets include fees and are from SeatGeek.com

Ticket prices are a far cry from where they were after Game 2 and the Bucks were in an 0-2 hole. While games 3 and 4 didn’t present an opportunity for the Bucks to close out the series, they were significantly cheaper than Game 6. Tickets are currently at least $1,000 more expensive compared to the two previous home games. In some instances, tickets are $2,000 higher.

The Bucks have won three straight games, following two consecutive losses to kick off the series. Those not in attendance at Fiserv Forum will likely be in Deer District where crowds have gathered at an estimated 25,000 people.

Tip-off for Game 6 is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.