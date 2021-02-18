Timber Rattlers Announce 2021 Schedule

GRAND CHUTE, WI – The 2021 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers baseball season is one step closer to reality for fans in Northeastern Wisconsin. The High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers announced their schedule with an Opening Night of Tuesday, May 4 against their in-state rivals, the Beloit Snappers to start the initial campaign of the High-A Central League. That will be the first game since 2019 for the Rattlers, who are inviting fans to “Come back home” this season. Keep in mind that the schedule could be subject to changes due to COVID-19 and the Timber Rattlers will communicate any adjustments as quickly as possible.



The home opener against Beloit on Tuesday, May 4 is scheduled to start at 6:35pm and will feature a Keston Hiura bobblehead sponsored by Asphalt Seal & Repair and Pepsi as an all-fan giveaway.



Major League Baseball, which took over the scheduling for all 120 minor league teams under the new Professional Development License arrangement, has put a few COVID-related mandates in place through the end of May, which will affect the Timber Rattlers first twelve home games of 2021. These suggestions include:

All fans age two and older must wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose at all times while on ballpark property other than when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seat.

Seating will be socially distant with at least six feet between fans from different households. This will limit attendance to approximately 25% capacity.

There will be a twelve-foot buffer zone around both dugouts.

The Timber Rattlers will work with Major League Baseball and local health authorities to reassess these policies throughout the season.



The only current way to guarantee a ticket to home games in May is to order a ticket package from the Timber Rattlers or join T-Rats Ten.



The schedule for this year will also look a lot different than in the past. There are only 120 games on the schedule instead of 140. This season will not be divided into a first half and a second half. Also, there will be no playoffs and no All-Star Game. Monday will be a universal off day in the league with all series set for Tuesdays through Sundays.



There will be 60 home games and 60 road games on the schedule and Wisconsin will play the majority of their games against teams in the Western Division of the league: Beloit, Cedar Rapids, Peoria, Quad Cities, and South Bend.



A printable 2021 schedule may be downloaded at this link.



Highlights include a home series with South Bend, the affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, from July 20 through July 25 and two home series with Peoria, the affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, in June – June 1 through 6 and June 22 through 27.



The Timber Rattlers will also face two teams from the Eastern Division for a total of three series that account for the final eighteen games of the 120 on the schedule.



The West Michigan Whitecaps, High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, visit Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium May 18 through May 23. Wisconsin will have home and road series with the Great Lakes Loons, High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Loons are in the Fox Cities August 10 through August 15 and the Timber Rattlers will finish the season with a series in Midland, Michigan September 14 through September 19.



Ticket packages for the 2021 season are available from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152 or by going to the ticket section of the team’s website. There are full-season, seven-game, ten-game packages, and 35-game packages available.



If you had a ticket package for 2020, you will be contacted by a member of the Timber Rattlers ticket department about this year’s ticket packages.

The Timber Rattlers will announce their entire promotional calendar with fireworks, giveaways, and specialty nights soon.