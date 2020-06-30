Timber Rattlers cancel 2020 season

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – While there will be baseball played again in Appleton, it will not be for the Timber Rattlers in 2020.

The organization announced Tuesday the 2020 season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision was made by Minor League Baseball and will affect all levels of MiLB.

In a press release by the team, Timber Rattlers President Rob Zerjav said, “Although we are disappointed with today’s news that the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season, along with the rest of the 2020 Minor League season, has been canceled, we understand the reasoning and look forward to bringing back Timber Rattlers baseball in 2021.”

If fans have already bought tickets for the season, they can visit the Timber Rattlers website for ticket policies on canceled games.

While there will be no minor league games played at Neuroscience Group Field in 2020, some sort of baseball will. It’s been selected at the ‘Alternate Training Site of the Milwaukee Brewers’. What this means is that members of the Brewers’ “Taxi Squad” will practice at the home of the Rattlers during the MLB season to be ready in case the Brewers need to call them up.

While there’s no words on if fans will be allowed to watch the practices as of yet, the Timber Rattlers are working with MLB on that possibility and will have an announcement on that fairly soon.

