GRAND CHUTE (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers pulled within one game of .500 and clinched the series over the South Bend Cubs with a 3-0 win Sunday afternoon.

Kekai Rios hit a solo home run for insurance in the fifth, giving the Timber Rattlers a 2-0 lead.

Four Wisconsin pitchers combined for the three-hit shutout, including Reece Olson, who went five innings with four strikeouts, allowing just one hit.

The Timber Rattlers return to action at home Tuesday night against Cedar Rapids.