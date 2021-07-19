Timber Rattlers doing ‘Bang for the Bucks’ night in honor of Game Six

Appleton, Wis (WFRV) – While the Timber Rattlers would like to do what the Brewers did, and move the start of their 7:00 game to earlier in the day, but since they can’t, the Rattlers have a solution.

They are changing the usual Tuesday night home games from Bang for Your Bucks to Bang for The Bucks. If you purchase a box seat ticket to the game, you will have access to the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club were the game will be on.

The monitors on the concourse will also be tuned into game six so attendees will be able to see what’s happening in Milwaukee if they don’t have access to the Fox Club.