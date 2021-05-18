Timber Rattlers drop first game of the series against Whitecaps, 8-4

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It wasn’t until the 7th inning that the Timber Rattlers had any semblance of life. That’s when Chad McClanahan hit a grand slam to make the score 7-4 Whitecaps.

However, that still wasn’t enough for Wisconsin to overcome the 7-0 deficit that Western Michigan had built up over the innings.

It was however, the first game the Timber Rattlers hosted with the mask restrictions dropped down to optional. Something many fans had been looking forward to.

“It makes it feel like we’re getting back to normal,” season ticket holder Lance Olsen said.

“We’ve been playing it safe but now, the option to catch a game without a mask, it’s great,” fellow season ticket holder Brandon Haverkorn said.