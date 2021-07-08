Timber Rattlers feeling the community’s support after a year of no baseball

(WFRV) – After a year of no Minor League Baseball in 2020, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are back in full swing this year and they’re feeling the love from the community when they needed it the most.

With no baseball being played at Fox Cities Stadium last season, it created a challenge for the Timber Rattlers organization, but it was one that made everyone in the front office come together to get over.

“It was tough financially when 90% of our revenue was lost compared to a normal season. It was something we had to get through”, says Vice President of Tickets Ryan Moede.

Moede told Local 5 that last summer was something he never thought he’d experience.

“A summer without baseball, I don’t really know how that works. Last year we had to go through it”, says Moede.

As the Timber Rattlers have two full months of baseball played in 2021, the organization is just so thankful to have the sense of normalcy back.

“It just feels right. On a warm summer day in July, have a beer, have a hot dog, you’re sitting there watching the game, the suns out, and you really can’t beat it. That’s what people have been waiting for”, says Moede.

Not having a season in 2020 also was a disappointment for the players. Some who have never played professional baseball.

“I know a lot of these guys didn’t even play ball last year. Even Opening Day when we had a limited capacity of 2,000 people they were like, ‘this is the best thing ever’, and when we have the big crowds, it kind of lifts their spirit which is a really cool thing”, Moede explains.

The family aspect of Minor League Baseball in the community means everything to the Timber Rattlers.

“Baseball’s been here in the Fox Cities for over 100 years. People have grown up going to Fox’s games and now they’re going to Timber Rattlers games. It just a part of who you are”, says Moede.

Fans are just happy to be back at Fox Cities Stadium to support the team in a vital season after so much loss in 2020.

“It’s really fun. The Timber Rattlers provide a really great experience for the fans. It’s really great to be here. There’s nothing like this. I’ve been to other Minor League ball parks and it’s not the same. Wisconsin is just the best”, says Timber Rattlers fan Sam Brannan.