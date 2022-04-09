APPLETON, Wis (WFRV) – It was looking pretty dire for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers late in the 6th inning. No runs, the Peoria Chiefs up 5-0, and the offense looked stagnant. But then the rally began. The Timber Rattlers fought back and win in 10 innings, 7-6.

The rally began in the sixth and seventh innings, with Wisconsin getting two single runs across home plate to make it 5-2.

Tristan Peters smacked a leadoff double in the 8th for the first hit of the game for the Timber Rattlers and then the offense came alive. Tyler Black drove in Peters with a one-out single. Wisconsin thought the game had been tied off a hit by Joe Gray Jr. who just barely missed getting himself a home run and instead had an RBI double to make it 5-4.

Carlos Rodreiguez tied the game with a sacrifice fly to left to score Gray.

Peoria retook the lead off a double by LJ Jones, which brought in Masyn Wynn. Chiefs led 6-5

In the 9th, down a run, the Milwaukee Brewers number one pick of the 2021 draft, Sal Frelick tied the game up with a single on an 0-2 count and scored Yeison Coca to send the game to extra innings.

Then, Ernesto Martinez Jr hit a drive to right center, bringing Black home and Wisconsin the win.