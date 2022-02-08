CREDIT: Carolina Mudcats

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers have named Joe Ayrault as their new manager of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlersa, succeeding Matt Erickson, who formerly with the team for the past 11 seasons. Ayrault becomes the 11th manager of the Timber Rattlers since the franchise came into existence in 1995 and he has been with the Brewers since 2010.

Ayrault has managed three different minor league teams for Milwaukee’s franshice during that time span The Helena Brewers (Pioneer League 2010-11), the Brevard County Manatees (2012-2016), and Carolina Mudcats (2017-2021). As a player, Ayrault was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 5th round of the 1990 draft after starring in high school in Sarasota, Florida. Ayrault spent his entire playing career in the Braves organization, including a short stint in the Major Leagues during 1996 and was on the Braves postseason roster that year. Prior to the coming to the Brewers organization, Ayrault spent time coaching with both the Texas Rangers, and Cincinnati Reds.

The Brewers also announced the rest of the Timber Rattlers staff for the 2022 season. Nick Stanley returns as the hitting coach while Will Schierholz is the new pitching coach. Liu Rodríguez, a member of Erickson’s coaching staff in 2015, returns to Wisconsin this year as a coach. Athletic Trainer Andrew Staehling and Strength and Conditioning Specialist Connor McCarthy are both back from the 2021 staff.