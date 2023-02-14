GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Second-year manager of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Joe Ayrault joined media members and project managers on a tour of the 2023 Fox Cities Stadium renovation project on Monday, February 13.

Ayrault had seen some improvements at the end of last season, but it was his first time seeing the updates since.

“They are going to have the nicest visitor locker room in the league,” said Ayrault, commenting on the improvements for both teams.

The tour included stops at the following:

New clubhouse, which is twice the size of the previous one

Circular home locker room

Weight room with outdoor access to the agility field

Manager’s office

Stairs leading to the female staff locker room

Two indoor batting cages

Boldt Construction expects the renovations to be complete by March 31, ahead of the Timber Rattler’s home opener on April 7 against Peoria.

The renovation project was announced in September 2022 and was projected to cost $10 million.