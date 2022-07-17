(WFRV) – As Major League Baseball enters the All-Star break, minor league clubs are well into the second half of their season.

Even so, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will have a four-day break coinciding with the All-Star festivities, giving the team a chance to reflect on a 48-38 overall record and look forward to the final two months of the season.

On the bus ride back from West Michigan, Rattlers manager Joe Ayrault joined Sports Xtra virtually to discuss his team’s season, highlight a pair of standouts in Antoine Kelly and Joe Gray Jr., and review the day-to-day expectations for the rest of the season.

Click the video for the full interview.