Timber Rattlers offering memberships to get through suspended season

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have begun selling memberships in the minor league affiliate as they, and the rest of minor league baseball, wait for their season to start.

“We appreciate the fan support we have always received, but during these truly trying times, we are fighting for our survival,” said Team President Rob Zerjav in a press release. “Government programs and aid will only go so far and this Membership offering provides value to our fan base and a unique opportunity to any sports fan that has always wanted to have a closer relationship with a professional sports team.”

The Timber Rattlers are a community-owned organization and operated by Appleton Baseball Club, Incorporated. Through Appleton Baseball Club, Inc. the team is offering fans a chance to buy “Membership Certificates” in the team.

A minor league affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, the Timber Rattlers do not pay the players themselves. Instead they are in charge of running the day to day operation of the franchise. That includes ticket sales, stadium operations, marketing, food and beverage, employee compensation and benefits, team travel and other team related expenses.

Any money raised by the sales of memberships will go towards business operations and improvements.

Membership Certificates cost $50 dollars, plus a handling charge, and are can be purchased through the Timber Rattlers website. There is a $25 renewal fee for each year if the fans wish to continue as a member beyond 2020.

The Appleton Baseball Club is governed by a board of directors, who are volunteers, and members have voting rights as well. They will also receive a commemorative Membership Certificate, a ticket to opening day, as well as a ticket, picnic and photo with the team at a game on August 23rd.