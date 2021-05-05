Timber Rattlers open with win over Beloit, fans return to Fox Cities Stadium

(WFRV) – The wait is over. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and their fans, returned to Fox Cities Stadium with a 2-1 win over Beloit on Opening Day.

Brewers top prospect Garrett Michell didn’t disappoint in his minor league debut in Grand Chute. The 2020 first round pick went 1-3 in his first game for Wisconsin, and scored the Timber Rattlers first run.

Victor Castaneda, who started the Timber Rattlers last game in 2019, was nearly lights out on the mound. After giving up a home run in the first run, Castaneda settled in to finish with eight strikeouts while allowing just one run over five innings. From there the rest of the Micro-Brewers pitching staff held Beloit to just one hit in the final four innings.

Wisconsin took the lead in the fifth inning. Hayden Cantrell had a pair of extra base hits in his Timber Rattlers debut. The first drove in Mitchell in the bottom of the first, and the second heldped set up Cantrell to score the go-ahead run on a fielders choice in the fifth.

The Timber Rattlers continue their opening six game series against Beloit on Wednesday night at Fox Cities Stadium.