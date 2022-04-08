GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Team officials said the weather was the reason for postponing the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Opening Day game.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers announced that Friday’s game against the Peoria Chiefs is postponed. Officials say that wet field conditions are the cause for the postponement.

Saturday’s game will be moved back to 4:10 p.m., and their All-Fan Bobblehead game is moved to Sunday. Those who had tickets for Friday’s game can exchange them for any remaining game in the regular season.

Tickets for Friday’s game can reportedly be exchanged over the phone or in-person at the box office. More information on their rainout policy can be found on their website.

A single-admission doubleheader will happen on Sunday with the first game scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. Fans can use an April Pass for Saturday’s game, but cannot use it for Sunday’s games.

Fans with questions are asked to call the ticket office at 920-733-4152.