Timber Rattlers shutout by Cedar Rapids in series finale

Grand Chute. Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers could not get the bats going as they were shutout by Cedar Rapids in Sunday’s series finale.

The Kernels took an early lead with a few productive outs. After extra base hits to start both the first and second innings, Cedar Rapids drove in a pair of runs with fielders’ choice putouts to take a 2-0 lead.

Nick Bennett was able to limit the damage and finished with six strikeouts while holding Cedar Rapids to those two runs on five hits in four innings. Cedar Rapids struck again after Bennett was pulled in the top of the fifth inning on an RBI single by Michael Helman to put Cedar Rapids in front by three.

Wisconsin could not get the bats going against Cedar Rapids pitching, and finished 12 strikeouts as a team in the contest.

The Timber Rattlers hit the road this week for a series in Beloit. it will be the Snappers’ first series at their new home, ABC Supply Stadium.

