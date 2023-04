(WFRV) – The Timber Rattlers hosted Peoria in the team’s home opener Tuesday and sent their fans home happy with a 8-3 win.

First baseman Ernesto Martinez hit a two-run home run and Robert Moore tacked on with two RBI. The Timber Rattlers improved to 2-2 on the season and will face Peoria again on Wednesday afternoon at 12:10 p.m.

