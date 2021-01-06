Titans’ Flynn named to D3hoops All-Decade Team

(WFRV) – UW-Oshkosh center Jack Flynn, who was a key part of the Titans 2019 national championship team, was named to D3Hoops.com’s All-Decade Team for 2010-20.

Flynn was a fourth team selection, making him one of just 20 players from around the country picked for the honor.

“Jack made a huge impact on our program from the moment he stepped on campus in 2016,” said UW-Oshkosh head men’s basketball coach Matt Lewis. “He brought a physicality and competitiveness to our team in every practice and every game. Jack was a great teammate who was respected by his teammates for his toughness and selflessness. His accomplishments on the court, both from a team and an individual perspective, speak for themselves. During his junior and senior year, we felt like we had the best big on the court every night. We always had an advantage that we could go to.”

The Appleton West grad played in 122 games for the Titans, and helped them reach the NCAA tournament four years in a row. That includes a pair of Final Four appearances and one national title.

Flynn was selected to the All-WIAC first team in his final three seasons with the Titans, and finished as the program’s all-time leader in games played. He is also ninth all-time in terms of points with 1,565.

